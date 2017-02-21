Lyle brown bag lunchtime lecture features professor of engineering, MinJun Kim

The Lyle Brown Bag lunch lecture featured professor of engineering MinJun Kim, Feb.20

The lecture discussed micro robots in our bloodstreams that will help surgeons perform more intricate procedures.

SMU alumni, staff members, graduate and undergraduate students attended the lecture, which was open for questions at the end.

“I am an engineer, so I want to impact students,” Kim said. “This is the perfect example of how engineering can help society all with the influence of science.”

Dr. Kim earned his B.S. in mechanical engineering in Korea and his M.S in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University. Following his studies, he served as a post-doctoral research fellow at Harvard University.

The lecture was a great source of information for students to retain information regarding new engineering discipline, mathematical modeling, and synthetic biology.

“As a student, I attend Dr. Kim’s Brown Bag lectures to develop my understanding of future micro, nano robotic research topics and to support our research group,” SMU student Daehee Kim said.

“Students get to know how research is conducted.” Senior Associate Dean of Engineering, Volkan Otugen said. “It is a part of their science.”

Kim explained that these tiny robots will drill through blocked arteries and they can be programed as micro swimmers to target cancer cells and target localized drug delivery.

“Our arteries are fragile and can easily clog up,” Kim said. “Why not let robots that can be injected into the body, help unclog arteries as they pierce through the bloodstreams?”

Kim spoke for 30 minutes and left the floor open to questions for the remaining half of the hour.

“With micro robots inside the body, we have no vision so it is hard to control, but we are developing new models every day and coming up with solutions,” Kim said. “The idea is very simple, it will just take time.”