Memorial bench placed in honor of SMU Police Officer Mark McCullers

Tuesday morning a bench was put in place outside SMU Police Department in memory of Officer Mark McCullers. On July 5, 2016 McCullers was working an off-duty security job in Dallas when he notified Highland Park Police that water had submerged the hood of his car.

“You see all around campus benches donated by families or alumni,” said SMU Chief of Police Richard Shafer as he explained why they chose a bench. “Mark was dedicated to SMU, and we wanted this bench outside the department to make it a way to keep him with us.”

Around the holiday season, Residential Life and Student Housing made custom coasters to give to the department that has Officer McCullers badge number on it. This is also when SMU Police came up with the idea of the bench and notified the McCullers family with the idea.

The Assistant to the Chief, Lynda Michels helped create a wall in the department dedicated to Officer McCullers. Plaques hang in remembrance of McCullers and a painting made by his wife Tiffany McCullers hangs along side.

“Mark made a stamp on the SMU community, and this is one way we wanted to honor him and his service,” said Lynda Michels.

SMU student and fellow police officer Jesse Carr made this tweet after the bench was completed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Barack Obama, according to the SMU Police Department, have also recognized Officer McCullers by sending letters to his family. SMU Police Department is also trying to have his name placed on the fallen officer wall in Austin and Washington D.C.

A dedication of the memorial bench will take place soon in the near future with the McCullers family.