“Mustangs Give Back” on day of giving

March 7 is the Annual “Mustangs Give Back” challenge—a one day giving challenge which encourages alumni and the families of SMU students to give to the university community.

This year, SMU boasts a goal of 1,500 donors in one day. Possible donors can choose from 57 different projects to fund on the “Mustangs Give Back” homepage. Sports lovers can donate to any team they choose. Alums can empathize with starving PhD students, funding a trip to send them to a conference, or can make their mark in supporting diversity at SMU, funding the Hispanic or Black Alumni scholarships.

What would a fundraiser be without supporting charity? Fund Mustang Heroes—an on-campus organization which organizes volunteer opportunities for students—or support international human rights studies.

No matter what you choose to fund—from new furniture to LGBT youth, or law internships and student trading—rest assured that your donation will be wholeheartedly appreciated. The whole idea of “Mustangs Give Back” is to bring together students and alumni alike. Donations foster a sense of community on campus, and even a ten-dollar donation can make a difference in the life of a student (free finals week Starbucks in Fondren, anyone?).

To top it all off, if you post publicly on social media after donating with the hashtag #MustangsGiveBack, you will be automatically entered to win a $200 Visa giftcard. What’s not to love?