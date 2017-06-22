New vice president of student affairs named

On May 23, Kenechukwu (K.C.) Mmeje was named as the new vice president of student affairs.

Mmeje (pronounced MAY-jay) will take office July 17, after serving as assistant vice president and dean of students at Loyola University Chicago since September 2014.

In his newest position, Mmeje will oversee a large portion of student life: residence life; women’s, LGBT, multicultural, volunteer and leadership programs; student activities; student conduct and more.

Mmeje replaces the late Pamela D. Anthony, who died in January after a battle with cancer. Associate Vice President and Dean of Student Life Joanne Vogel has been serving as vice president ad interim.

Prior to his promotion to assistant vice president, Mmeje’s eight-year career at Loyala included time as associate dean of student life from 2010 to 2013 and assistant vice president of student life from 2013 to 2014.

Mmeje graduated with a B.A. in sociology and Black studies from University of California-Santa Barbara, followed by a master’s in higher education student affairs administration from the University of Vermont and a doctorate from University of Southern California in educational leadership.