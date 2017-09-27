Popping the stigma on mental health

SMU students “popped” the stigma surrounding mental health by throwing darts at paint balloons on Tuesday afternoon on the Clements Hall lawn. Popping balloons with different negative stigmas written on them, such as, “You’re playing the victim,” and, “It’s in your head,” was a way for students to relieve stress and talk about mental health awareness.

“Mental health has always been a big struggle in my life, and it’s now become the biggest joy that I have, knowing what I am and how to deal with it,” SMU junior Siggy Sigtenhorst said.

Active Minds, Psi Chi and Student Foundation partnered to create this event to help people understand that the stigmas surrounding mental health are wrong.

“Mental health is just the same as any other disease… It’s a chemical imbalance in your brain. It’s a disorder, and it shouldn’t be treated the way that it is in our society,” president of Active Minds Gianna Rizzo said.

Mental health and mental illness are very prevalent on college campuses around the world.

“One in five college students suffers from mental illness, and suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students,” Rizzo said.

The red, white and blue splatter-painted “valued” sign leaves a positive message.

“No matter what feelings you may have or thoughts or stresses from school, you are valued in the end,” president of Psi Chi Samantha Cheung said.

This event was in coordination with SMU’s Values Week. The purpose of this week is to celebrate and remind students about the SMU Values Statement: “I, as a citizen of the SMU Community, commit myself to upholding the values of intellectual integrity, academic honesty, personal responsibility, and sincere regard and respect for all SMU students, faculty, and staff.”

This year’s Values Week focuses more on SMU students and getting them involved in multiple ways, Katie Shumway, president of Student Foundation, said.

Not On My Campus and the Embrey Human Rights Program invites students to write letters about the recent Title IX guideline rollback, sexual assault on college campuses, DACA, and other issues to elected representatives on Wednesday outside of the Hughes-Trigg Student Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Student Foundation encourages students to recommit themselves to the SMU Value Statement by signing their name on a value banner. This event is on Thursday at the Fondren Starbucks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Program Council will continue the banner signing at their Midnight Market event on Thursday night on the Dallas Hall lawn from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Enjoy free food, live music, and giveaways, including two ACL tickets and Dallas Cowboys tickets.

SMU’s Values Week will wrap up on Saturday at the Values Week Boulevard tent with free Canes chicken, popsicles and stickers.

“This week is a big celebration for everyone to come together and celebrate what it means to be an SMU student,” Shumway said.