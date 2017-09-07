Program Council unites the community

There might not have been electricity or air conditioning in the classrooms, but that did not stop SMU students from gathering on Dallas Hall Lawn Wednesday afternoon.

Within two hours nearly 500 students attended Program Council’s third Kickstart event, Special Event Coordinator for PC Elizabeth Ridway said.

Program Council partnered with the Community Engagement & Leadership Center and the Embrey Human Rights Program to inform SMU students about the Dallas community.

“We want students to know a little bit more about what the Dallas community is, and what it means to engage in their community through direct service opportunities,” Coordinator of Community Engagement & Leadershipsaid Brittany Barker said.

There were 11 different service organizations at the event: Austin Street Center, Brother Bill’s Helping Hand, Dallas Habitat For Humanity, Equest Therapeutic Horsemanship, Family Place, Heart House Dallas, Goodwill Inc., Interfaith Housing Coalition, Literacy Instruction For Texas, New Horizons of North Texas, and Wilkinson Center.

Students walked from table to table to learn about the different organizations and how they can get involved.

“This is a way for people that are interested in service to put their name on people’s email lists and get connected to the Dallas community,” sophomore programing chair Patricia Larsen said.

Program Council is hosting two more Kickstart events. These events will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Dallas Hall Lawn.

“The Kickstart events are intended to help introduce freshmen and sophomore SMU students to resources we have on campus, the area in general, and SMU,” Ridway said.