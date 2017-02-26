SMU celebrates Mardi Gras at Krewe du Ware

Ware Commons brought the spirit of Mardi Gras to campus with the third annual Krewe du Ware celebration on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Members of the SMU community gathered on the quad to let the good times roll, complete with crawfish, live jazz music and impressive performers. The event provided food, friendship and entertainment to hundreds of students, faculty and guests. Katie Williams, a junior at SMU said she was excited to attend the event for the first time.

“The food looks awesome and the entertainment is really fun,” she said. “It’s fun for kids to be out here who couldn’t go to New Orleans and still feel like they can celebrate Mardi Gras a little bit.”

Samiat Okoya, a resident assistant and one of the event coordinators, said that one of the goals this year was to help the community be more engaged in the celebration with activities and refreshments.

“You’ll see that we have king cake, beignets and crawfish. We have a face painter and we have a fire breather, sword swallower and a live band,” she said.

Okoya said that in previous years, over 500 people have attended the event and the planners have been working since December to make it even better this year. Maddie Nerad, the traditions chair on the Ware commons council, said that she hoped the new Krewe du Ware court would engage the community.

Nerad said that residents nominated a boy and girl from each floor. These couples were elected to the court, and then residents voted on who should be elected king and queen. The nominees participated in spirit contests during the week and the winners were announced at the event. This year’s king and queen are third floor residents Karen Folz and Chris Stenzel.

Okoya is proud of the event and loves to see the community come together at Krewe du Ware.

“This is our annual celebration,” she said. “It’s a huge staple in our Ware tradition.”