SMU grad creates mural for OMSA

Profiles of impactful figures from Nelson Mandela to Malala Yousafzai are now displayed in the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs (OMSA). A recent SMU graduate, Juan Castillo, created the mural specifically for OMSA.

The office held an open house on Friday, Aug. 25, so that new students could learn more about what OMSA has to offer. Coordinator of Multicultural Student Affairs Staphany López talked about Castillo’s impressive skills to make the mural from scratch.

“He made the frames and canvases just for this project,” López said. “We were ecstatic that we made such an impact on Juan that he wanted to make this for us.”

The profiles of several important figures are placed on a backdrop of the map of the world. The mural can be seen hanging up in the OMSA behind the front desk.

The office is open to anyone Monday through Friday. The office is involved in various campus programs involving cultural awareness and is open to any students.