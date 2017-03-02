SMU inducts new Hyer Society members

The Robert S. Hyer Society recognizes students at SMU for their dedication to academics and outstanding achievements in extracurricular activities and in the community.

Students must have a a minimum of 60 total hours, including 45 graded SMU hours, with a cumulative grade point average of 3.85 at the time of nomination. This is an honor for many students, including senior Tegan Webster.

“This is a huge honor,” Webster said. “After working for four years, working hard night and day, I think it’s great that we get to be recognized. It’s not every day that you can shake hands with the president or be with your peers who work just as hard.”

Eligible students are also asked to submit an essay on a topic chosen by the committee, a resume and recommendation letters.

New Hyer Society members were inducted at the 34th Annual Hyer Society dinner Feb.26. Below is the list of current scholars and new inductees.

New Inductees

Rebecca Baccus

Andrew Mistry

Sarah Beghin

Destiny Murphy

Hailee Browne

Kelly O’Halloran

Meredith Burke

Angelica Reisch

Stejara Dinulescu

Michael Robertson

Jacquelyn Elias

Sydney Schmitt

Abigail Foster

Lisa Scott

Alexandra Harrington

Evan Snyder

Jacob Hillman

Merritt Stahle

Sidra Ibad

Marshall Tiedeman

Spencer Jones

Cheyenne Tilford

Nivethitha Manohar

Katerina Tsai

Ryan McKee

Taylor Vinson

Mary Waller

Tegan Webster

Rebecca Yuan

University Award for Outstanding Scholar

Abigail Foster

Mary Waller

University Junior Achievement Award

Nivethitha Manohar

Kenneth Martin

Current Scholars

