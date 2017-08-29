SMU loves to help students financially

SMU hands out academic-based scholarships left and right, but don’t fret if you didn’t receive one, you can still apply for financial aid.

Inside SMU’s Laura Lee Blanton Building, students will find the Undergraduate Admissions office, home to the offices that award every three out of four students scholarships and/or financial aid.

Each college, (Dedman, Cox, etc.) awards students a wide range of academic based scholarships upon enrollment. Students are automatically considered for scholarships when they submit undergraduate applications. However, one must submit an essay, video, and interview in order to apply for the prestigious Hunt Scholarship.

SMU Ambassador Jackie Malish noted how SMU is unique in combining numerous scholarships, unlike other colleges which will only grant students one scholarship.

“The good thing is they compound, they all can be added up,” Malish said.

One of SMU’s scholarship perks is specific for transfer students. If they have 50 hours of credit as well as a 3.7 GPA, SMU will offer them half tuition.

SMU’s Financial Aid program proves the school is here to help. Students can fill out a CSS form which allows SMU to grant their own need-based aid, money that does not come from the government.

Stan Eddy, Associate Director for Compliance in the Financial Aid Department, discusses how much financial aid SMU gives out.

“The caliber of students receiving financial aid by far sets us apart from any other school in Texas,” Eddy said.

Students in need of financial aid can visit the Financial Aid office in the Laura Lee Blanton Building to see which scholarships they can apply for.