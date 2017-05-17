SMU signs facility agreement with Aramark

A new facility service agreement to be implemented June 1 will return the management of campus facilities and grounds services from Aramark to SMU’s Office of Facilities Planning and Management.

The agreement signed in 2016, which allowed Aramark to lead SMU’s Facility Management and Sustainability operations (FM&S), was put in place in order for SMU to function more efficiently in areas regarding plant operations and maintenance, grounds and landscaping, custodial, housekeeping and general facilities-related support services. SMU felt that this was not the case, however, and is now taking Aramark’s duties away in these areas.

Instead of Aramark employees cleaning the dorm or maintaining SMU’s landscape, these staff would be employed by SMU directly and would be expected to fulfill the same job requirements.

“After 6/1/17, Aramark will no longer provide facility services to SMU. SMU will, however, continue its arrangement with Aramark for dining services,” wrote Associate Vice President and University Architect Philip Jabour of SMU’s Office of Facilities Planning and Management over email.

Aramark is a private company that contracts with SMU. They are currently in charge of the SMU’s dining operations and will continue to do so for the time being.

This is not the first time SMU has contracted with Aramark. Since 1995, Aramark has had a contract with SMU Dining Services and just recently with custodial. SMU is taking Aramark away from managing their custodial facility because SMU claims no change in efficiency.

This new change should not affect the current facility staff, who are employed by SMU. Although Jabour stated over email, “there will be no noticeable change to faculty, staff and students,” some facility staff have mentioned concerns about the new change.

They report that SMU is making cuts to the number of FM&S staff as well as withdrawing previous work benefits if they want to return to work for SMU. Some also report a small decrease in salary. A current custodial worker voiced concern about losing benefits after the transition takes place. No staff were willing to comment further.

SMU management responded that current employees under Aramark will be able to transition into working for SMU without worrying about pay cuts.

“New positions in the Office of Facilities Planning and Management have been created to support the new facilities services operational plan, and current Aramark employees who meet the employment and qualification requirements of these positions will be eligible to fill these SMU positions at their current salaries,” responded Jabour over email.

Sophomore student Tong Yuan Douville explains how she feels that SMU should focus on providing a welcoming atmosphere for the staff during the transition.

“The staff are super nice, especially since they have to clean everyday after students. They do really good work in a hard job,” Douville said. She further went on to explain how she feels many of the staff on campus can easily be overlooked but are crucial in helping maintain a clean environment to live.

Douville’s viewpoint was echoed by other students upon hearing about the change taking place. Many students said they felt the staff should be taken care of by SMU.

“This is expected to be a positive change for the university which will allow Facilities to provide improved services to the SMU community,” said Jabour.

The prior agreement wanted to “develop a program that will enhance the current custodial service delivery model and provide improved methods for deploying custodial and housekeeping services across campus,” states SMU’s facility service page.

“The Office of Facilities Planning and Management currently employees 33 staff. With the new operational plan, the department will have approximately 117 employees (including the existing staff and Taos campus) and will be comprised of management staff, technical staff, trades and skilled staff, as well as administrative support staff,” said Jabour in his email.

SMU expects that this new agreement will not present clear changes on campus and that the staff will be able to function within the roles they are currently in.