Sorority lot loses 40 parking spots

In case you were wondering, the construction happening on sorority row and messing with your parking is for a new SMU daycare facility.

Parking and construction officials met with SMU sorority women on Tuesday at Alpha Chi Omega to address their concerns about the construction and the reduced number of parking spots now available.

Students were told that the 40 parking spots are blocked off to make room for the construction – and they are not coming back. These spots will be reserved for the daycare and will require a different permit.

“Communication is key, right? And If anything, I over-communicate,” manager of the project Mary Pennington-Hoyt said to students at the meeting.

But those students think otherwise. This was the first time they were hearing about the daycare, and many of them weren’t happy about it.

One student said she received an email from the University that she would need to move her vehicle parked near the construction site within two hours or it would be towed. Others asked why they paid for parking passes only to find that they cannot utilize those designated spots.

The sorority women asked for better communication about the project and parking from University officials in the future.

Pennington-Hoyt said she would try to ensure that information about the project gets to sororities in a timely manner, including when heavy equipment will be coming in.

Sorority members with yellow campus resident permits can park in the yellow, red and green zones.