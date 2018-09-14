Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke will face off at SMU September 21

As the Texas senate race nears, Republican incumbent Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic Representative Beto O’Rourke have set the date for three Friday night debates, the first of which will take place in Dallas at Southern Methodist University on Sept. 21.

The senate race in Texas has become a highly competitive battleground in the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans are fighting to keep the supermajority in Texas while Democrats are determined to finally break the longest losing streak in the country by getting more people to vote.

The hour-long event will be hosted by The Dallas Morning News, SMU, and KXAS-TV. The moderators will be Gromer Jeffers Jr. for The Dallas Morning News and Julie Fine for KXAS.

The politicians will discuss key issues concerning domestic and foreign policy as they compete for the Senate seat. They have agreed to terms which state that no topic will be off limits during the debate. The candidates will have 60 seconds to answer their questions and 30 seconds for a rebuttal.

The debate will air from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT on NBC 5.