UCSC professor presents fashion industry research at SMU

Dr. Lisa Rofel, professor of anthropology at the University of California at Santa Cruz presented the results of her extensive research to an attentive group of about 30 people on Tuesday, March 7 in Heroy Hall as apart of SMU’s 18th annual George and Mary Foster Distinguished Lecture in Cultural Anthropology.

Rofel’s research informed students and faculty at SMU of the ways in which the Italians and the Chinese have exchanged labor, goods and knowledge in the textile industry in recent decades.

“This is not a comparative study of Italian and Chinese capitalism, but a study of the coproduction of Italian-Chinese transnational capitalism,” the anthropologist said of her analysis.

Nicolas Sternsdorff-Cisterna, an assistant professor of anthropology at SMU, helped organize the lecture.

“This is a project that is soon to come out as a book, so we were very excited to hear more about it,” Sternsdorff-Cisterna said.

Rofel, an expert in Chinese culture, has worked in collaboration with Sylvia Yanagisako, an Italian expert, since 2002 to understand commodity chains and globalized capitalism as it pertains to the fashion industry.

Rofel said she believes that collaboration is essential in creating a better understanding of culture, and admitted that the body of research in this study was too large for any one anthropologist to take on. Their latest book, “Made in Translation: A Collaborative Ethnography of Italian-Chinese Global Fashion,” examines different areas of capitalism such as privatization and labor value in the context of the fashion industry.

SMU sophomore Austin Inglett found the lecture to be highly technical in its language and subject matter while remaining interesting and informative. He attended the program as part of an assignment for his studies in the markets and culture major.

“My biggest take-away from today was that I need to brush up on my vocabulary, I suppose,” Inglett joked. “However, I did learn a lot more about the relationships between the Chinese and Italians.”