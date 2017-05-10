Editor-in-chief says farewell to Editorial Board and hello to Fashion Journalism

I remember my interview for a copy editor position at The Daily Campus in 2015 with then Editor-in-Chief Christina Cox.

She asked a question along the lines of how I see my time at the newspaper and how I would contribute. I remember responding that I would love to stay on throughout my time at SMU and perhaps even become Editor-in-Chief myself one day — I had no idea I was forecasting the future at the time.

I have learned so much from being EIC of this publication. I will take the skills and tools I have acquired with me to my future career and everyday life situations. I am very seldom proud of myself because I am a perfectionist at times, but I can honestly say that being Editor of The Daily Campus/SMU Campus Weekly is something that I am proud of myself for accomplishing and have been honored to do. Being Editor of this publication has allowed me the opportunity to meet various people at SMU and allow them to tell their stories — a job that I take seriously.

I have a passion for writing and giving others the platform. As a journalist, I’ve learned that one of the most important aspects of this job is to build relationships with others and have your sources build confidence in you. At a time when the nation is screaming ‘fake news’ our job as journalists is even more crucial; reporting the facts, quoting sources accurately and double checking for accuracy is of the upmost importance. The Daily Campus/SMU Campus Weekly is committed to journalistic integrity, to giving people a platform to tell their stories and to offering the SMU community and greater Dallas community insight to areas of Fashion, Arts and Life, Opinion, News and Sports.

Although I have a strong passion for being a liaison between people and our publication, I’ve decided to leave my position as Editor-in-Chief to pursue my passion for the fashion industry. I will stay at The Daily Campus/SMU Campus Weekly as Fashion Editor and join the SMU Look Magazine as Managing Editor during Fall 2017, my last semester at SMU. I am excited to announce that incoming Senior Kylie Madry, who served as Interactive Editor this semester, will be the Editor-in-Chief for the Fall 2017 term. Kylie, I know you will do a great job as EIC; you not only have the tools and passion as a journalist, but also a natural sense of curiosity that I think will serve this publication well.

