In the final Press Pass of the semester, Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) and Lucy Brock (@lucy__brock) count down their top five SMU sports moments from the last four years, tell which three former SMU football players who will have an NFL chance, talk two SMU teams that are NCAA-tournament bound, and more. Plus, Keagan Snively (@KeaganSnivelyR1) has her final Sports Spotlight, where she recaps the 2017 Pony Awards and reveals her top 3 moments.

