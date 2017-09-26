September 25, 2017 at 11:00 pm

Watch: The Daily Campus, Tuesday, September 19, 2017

By

On this edition of The Daily Update, SMU TV’s Jesse Carr and Camden Moore bring us an update on the demonstration controversy on campus, the latest on the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria, and why today will have you trading your baseball cap for a captains hat.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
# # #

Related Posts

Tell us what you think.