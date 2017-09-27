September 26, 2017 at 11:01 pm

Watch: The Daily Update – Tuesday, September 26, 2017

On this edition of The Daily Update, SMU TV’s Morgan Smith and Charleigh Berry hit the Hilltop to see what SMU students think about recent protests in the NFL, what Coach Morris has to say about Saturday’s game and one couple’s one-of-a-kind wedding.

