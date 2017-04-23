Duquesne transfer Isiaha Mike commits to SMU

SMU Basketball head coach Tim Jankovich and staff added some much needed depth to the Mustangs’ young frontcourt over the weekend.

After visiting campus late last week, Duquesne transfer Isiaha Mike announced his decision to play for SMU on his Twitter. The 6-8 forward was one of the Dukes top scorers last season, averaging 11.3 points per game as a freshman.

Pony up baby, I'm a mustang! ✌🏾️🐎 pic.twitter.com/BOPCEzt2Sz — Isiaha Mike ♌ (@__MRMIKE__) April 23, 2017

Mike will arrive on The Hilltop with three years of NCAA eligibility remaining, though he must sit out next season due to transfer rules.

BREAKING: Duquesne transfer Isiaha Mike has committed to #SMU. Averaged 11.3 ppg as a freshman. Great pickup. @SMUBasketball https://t.co/tQJKqlOZDc — Reece Kelley Graham (@ReeceKelleyG) April 23, 2017

When eligible to play in the 2018-2019 season, he will join 2017 signees Ethan Chargois and Everett Ray, giving the Mustangs a trio of sophomore forwards.