Kevin Kane hired as defensive coordinator

Sonny Dykes’ new coaching staff finally has a defensive coordinator.

Dykes has tabbed Northern Illinois defensive coordinator Kevin Kane to fill the vacant position, SMU said in a release.

Kane had been with the Huskies since 2016. In addition to leading the defense, he also coached linebackers and safeties. Last season, his defense ranked 33rd in the NCAA in points allowed per game, and yielded just 338 yards per game.

Prior to coaching at NIU, Kane was a linebacker coach at Kansas, and a defensive quality control coach at Wisconsin.

Kane joins Rhett Lashlee as the Mustangs’ two new coordinators.