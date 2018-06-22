Philadelphia 76ers draft Shake Milton

The Philadelphia 76ers selected former SMU guard Shake Milton with the No. 54 pick in the NBA Draft Thursday night, making Milton the third Mustang to be selected in the last two years.

The Dallas Mavericks initially owned the pick, but traded it to Philadelphia, reports Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Milton averaged 18 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for SMU last season before missing the finals 11 games of the season with a hand injury. Milton played 87 total games for the Mustangs, averaging 13.4 points per game. He started on SMU’s 2016-17 AAC Championship team.

Milton joins Semi Ojeleye, Sterling Brown and Ben Moore as Mustangs in the NBA.

As a late second round pick, Milton’s roster spot is far from guaranteed. He will have to compete for it in NBA Summer League and possibly training camp. He could also sign a two-way contract.