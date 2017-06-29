Renowned Sports Agent Leigh Steinberg to Host Agent Academy at SMU

One of the most famous agents in sports history is hosting an agent academy at SMU on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

Leigh Steinberg has represented 60 first round NFL Draft picks, eight #1 overall NFL Draft picks and seven NFL Hall of Fame players. He has negotiated over $3 billion in contracts, and helped to generate over $800 million for local charities. Among Steinberg’s most successful clients are Warren Moon, Steve Young and Troy Aikman. Steinberg was also inspiration for the hit film “Jerry Maguire”.

Now, he is bringing his world-class experience to University Park for a weekend.

Steinberg and Steinberg Sports CEO Chris Cabott will lead the educational camp. Chris Hall, the Director of College Scouting will be present for the second day.

The course will offer applied learning in subjects that are crucial to becoming a sports agent. These topics include licensing, scouting, brand building, contract negotiations, community relations and ethics.

“As someone who has been a part of the evolution of the sports agent business, it’s exciting to be able to share the insight, experience and expertise I’ve gained over the last four decades with young minds eager to make a difference,” Steinberg said.

The workshop that Steinberg will be leading at SMU is based on the licensed course work that Steinberg Sports & Entertainment has developed for Sports Management programs, law schools and online learning programs. The academy’s goal is to “equip the next generation of agents for careers in a global marketplace where the reach, influence and impact of sports, entertainment, media, branding and cause-related marketing continues to grow.”

The workshop will take place at the Underwood Law Library at SMU. It will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. To register or see more information, click here.