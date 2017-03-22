SMU Men’s Polo Club Wins Regional Championship

The SMU Men’s Polo Club won the 2017 United States Polo Association Central Regional Championship on March 12, defeating Texas A&M 14-13. The match was held at the ERG arena in Houston.

SMU beat Colorado State in the regional semi-final, 11-6. J.T. Shiverick scored nine goals in the victory.

The championship match was a revenge game for the Mustangs, as Texas A&M had beaten them in each of the teams’ last four matches.

In the final game, the Aggies jumped out to an early lead. They were ahead 7-5 at the conclusion of the first half. But SMU made a comeback in the third period. It outscored Texas A&M 6-2 in the third, with Shiverick scoring four goals and senior Michael Armour adding two more.

The Mustangs started off the fourth period with a goal, before Shiverick missed a penalty shot and Texas A&M scored a two-pointer on the next series. The Aggies tied up the game later in the period, before Shiverick slapped in the game-winning goal at the buzzer off of a beautiful pass from Max Langlois.

Shiverick was the game’s high scorer with 10 goals, Armour chipped in with two goals, and Langlois and Manuel Ituarte each added one. Casey Woodfin led Texas A&M with seven scores.

The Women’s Polo Club team also competed in the Regional Championships, but lost to Colorado State 12-5 on March 11.

The men’s team will play in the USPA National Championships in Santa Barbara, California, which will go from April 3 to April 9.