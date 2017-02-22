SMU swims into second place in the AAC Championship

The SMU swimming and diving teams traveled to Houston last week to compete in the American Athletic Conference 2017 Championship in the CRWC Natatorium.

Both the Men’s and Women’s teams claimed the second place overall title.

The Men’s swimming and diving team, led by coach Jim Stillson, took home a plethora of accolades, including Stillson’s Men’s Diving Coach of the Meet.

Junior Jonathon Gomez won Most Outstanding Swimmer after taking the gold in the 200-yard butterfly, setting his third SMU record. Simon Golcsyk also made the podium in the 200-yard butterfly, finishing third with a time of 1:48.70.

Gomez also earned the gold on his second night in Houston with a time of 1:41.98 in the 500-yard freestyle in which he destroyed the previous school record of 1:44.43, set in 1994 by Olympian Ricardo Prado.

Diver Bryce Klein was awarded Top Diver at the 2017 AAC Championship. Klein finished first on springboards; he set the SMU and meet-wide record on the 3-meter.

The Mustangs finished less than a second behind East Carolina to close out the championship in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Overall, East Carolina took home the win with a collaborative 901 points. SMU came in second with 764.5 points.

The SMU Men’s swimming and diving team will next compete at the American S.C. Championships March 2-4 in Austin. Then qualifying Mustangs will head to the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships in Indianapolis on March 22-25.

The SMU women’s swimming and diving team, led by head coach Steve Collins, also performed well in Houston.

Junior Matea Samardzic earned co-Most Outstanding Swimmer. Samardzic set the meet record in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:52.69.

Samardzic was one of three SMU swimmers to take gold on the final night. Senior Marne Erasmus and sophomotr Brooke Pospichal also took home a gold medal.

Houston won their first ever AAC Championship with a cumulative total of 772 points. SMU came in second with a total of 676 points overall.

Qualifying female swimmers with compete in the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships on March 15-18 in Indianapolis.