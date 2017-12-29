Trey Quinn declares for 2018 draft

SMU football will be without the services of two of its top receivers next season. Just one week after Courtland Sutton announced that he was forgoing his senior season to enter the draft, Trey Quinn announced in an Instagram post on Friday afternoon that he will be doing the same.

Quinn spent one season on the Hilltop after transferring from LSU following the 2015 season. In his one full season with the Mustangs, Quinn led the nation in receptions with 114 catches and accumulated 1,236 yards. He also broke the SMU single-season receptions record. In addition, Quinn became the first player this century to record three-straight games with over 15 catches, according to ESPN. Those numbers earned Quinn a spot on first team All-AAC roster.

In his post, Quinn thanked former SMU coaches Chad Morris and Justin Stepp. He also thanked the SMU fans for supporting him in his time at SMU.

With Sutton and Quinn departing, SMU will look to James Proche to fill the void. Proche, a rising junior, caught 40 passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns in 2017, primarily filling in as a third receiver behind Sutton and Quinn. In 2016, he served as SMU’s secondary option, catching 57 passes for 709 yards and six touchdowns.

Rotoworld.com expects Quinn to be a “borderline day two pick” in the 2018 draft, meaning Quinn could be a third round pick.