Milan fashion week takes industry by storm

Each city where fashion weeks take place has a different personality. New York for instance is known to have more street-style trends. Milan is the runway home of the fashion moguls like Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, and tends to have a grunge and sometimes dark ambiance. London is known to be more preppy and colorful; the city is the runway home to brands such as Burberry and Erdem. And Paris, is known to host the elegant, extravagant and haute couture brands, like the ever-so-coveted Chanel. But, before we officially say goodbye to this acclaimed month and delve into PFW, here are the biggest shows of Milan fashion week that took place between September 20 – 25.

Versace

Although fashion week is not over just yet, I dare say that this was one of the biggest fashion shows of the month. Vibrant colors, brocade patterns among other bold patterns including Marylin Monroe and Vogue, leather, flowing dresses, bold cuts, voluminous skirts, form-fitting silhouettes, logo tees, fanny packs — the collection was truly a dream and homage to the trends of past decades. This year was the 20th anniversary of Gianni Versace’s death in 1997 — a collection of spectacular proportions was thus due. Although the collection contains beautiful patterns, silhouettes and takes a viewer through time, the most memorable part of the show was the end. Donatella Versace closed the show by walking out with supermodels, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Helena Christensen, Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni, as if saying the past is just as relevant to the future as is the present.

D&G

Dolce & Gabbana never fails to incorporate bright warm colors in the collection. This year, the collection played on the idea of the Queen of Hearts. Large playing cards covered the backdrop of the runway — they were even used as a print patterns on some silhouettes. Some of the most talked about aspects of the show, aside from the extravagant runway, were the extravagant accessories. Crowns, flowers, fringe-filled sunglasses, even playing card sunglasses adorned models as they walked up and down the runway. The biggest take away from the show? Fashion should be fun, and exactly like playing dress up for the first time.

Gucci

While D&G and Versace opted for more colorful, bold and out-there patterns and silhouettes, Gucci included darker colors and had somewhat of a futuristic feel to its show. The runway was what appeared to be a blue lit floor along with blue lights that hit the models and the clothes as they walked by — imagine people getting off a spaceship, in ever-so coveted clothes and accessories. Trends include big shoulders (think ’80s shoulders) oversized coats and fanny packs that wrap around the whole outfit, fur accented wrists and arms, T-shirts under sequenced thin-strapped dresses and no limit to the mixture of patterns, colors and fabrics. As Cady Heron famously once said, “the limit does not exist.”