SMU to host sixth annual Fashion Week

As the school year comes to a close, there is one more thing to look forward to before the weight of finals sets in: fashion week. SMU’s sixth annual Fashion Week, an event put on by both arts and business students to celebrate the best fashion SMU and Dallas has to offer, has an impressive lineup of events. So mark your calendars, these are events you will not want to miss!

Wednesday, April 19: Fashion Industry Panel Discussion

This year’s panel highlights many different segments of fashion, including public relations, blogging, buying, retail and fashion design. The three founders of SMU Fashion Week, Meg Jones ‘12, Shelby Foster ‘13, and Grace Davis Damrill ’12, will return to the Hilltop to talk about the many ways fashion has evolved since the first event they worked tirelessly to put on back in 2012. They will be joined by Nicole Musselman ‘92, fashion designer and founder of the KOCH clothing brand, and Courtney Kerr, fashion blogger and influencer known for her big Dallas style.

Details: Panel 5:30 p.m.; reception 6:30-7 p.m. in the Taubman Atrium of the Owen Arts Center.

Thursday, April 20: SMU Look Magazine Launch Party

The fashion media program is proud to present the second issue of the student-produced fashion magazine, SMU Look: Hilltop Fashion & Style. Join the team for a night of small bites and shopping at the Impeccable Pig boutique

Details: 6:30 p.m. at The Impeccable Pig boutique, 6607 Hillcrest Ave.

Friday, April 21: Spring Fashion Show

The Retail Club at Cox School of Business is happy to present its annual spring fashion show, which will feature a variety of Dallas’ best brands on the runway. The event will also include a raffle, so don’t miss the glamorous finale of what is sure to be another fabulous Fashion Week here at SMU.

Details: 2 p.m. at the fountain outside Dallas Hall.