Society of Women Engineers brings style to Lyle

Female engineering students proved that they have both beauty and brains during a fashion show hosted by the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), SMU chapter. In a conference room lined with balloons and streamers, SWE board members took initiative in teaching other engineering students how to appropriately dress for job interviews and casual business days.

The event was held on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Palmer Conference Center, located on the fourth floor of Caruth Hall. Hosting about 20 students, there was no entry fee and attendees were free to enjoy all of the events perks: from Susie Cakes, refreshments, and goodie bags containing hair and makeup, jewelry and candy.

With two keynote speakers and 10 student-models, attendees learned how to be professional with style.

SMU sophomore and co-event coordinator Hebah Jaffery organized and hosted the fashion show to teach students about professional wear and the tricks women should have up their sleeves. From removing lint off of a jacket, to checking the appropriate length of a skirt, she pretty much covered it all.

“There are a lot of little things people don’t think about,” Jaffery said. “I’m happy we have an event like this to cover all of the small details.”

The fashion show also taught students how to shop professionally on a budget, how to style their hair, do their makeup, and most importantly, how to do it all while maintaining true to oneself.

SMU junior and Vice President of SWE external affairs Marissa Dusek noted that it’s important to know how to dress for the situation. She said that there are clothing variations within different fields of work and women should understand each of them. She believes this is important in order to break down the stereotype that female engineers are too masculine.

“As female engineers, we tend to be targeted,” Dusek said. “But we host this event so employers can see the power of our brains rather than the distraction of our outfits.”

This year marks the second annual SWE fashion show. Treasurer Natalie Jacks said she attended the event last year and came back to participate this year as a model because she learned so much. She said the event was extremely helpful when attending interviews and career fairs.

Two lucky audience members were awarded $25 Nordstroms gift cards to help kick start their professional wardrobe.