Trends that reigned supreme on SAG Awards red carpet

Award season can be predictable. At this point it’s clear that “La La Land” will be the academy favorite to sweep most of the categories. However, red carpet fashion isn’t as predictable.

This year, we saw a nice mix of a few different fashion styles: vertical stripes, bright hues and pure white classics. But two trends that really stood out were sharp pant looks and floral embellishments.

Hot pants

This isn’t the first award show that Evan Rachel Wood has donned a suit for.

Earlier this month at the Golden Globes she showed up in a custom Altuzarra number. She explained her choice, saying, “I love dresses … but I want to make sure that young girls and women know that they aren’t a requirement.”

In line with her feminist outlook on red carpet attire, Wood sported a blue velvet suit by the same designer at this weekend’s ceremony.

Naomi Harris followed suit and went with a striped satin jumpsuit and Mr. Robot star Rami Malek switched it up with patterned Dior suit.

Edgy florals

This style seemed to double as a good luck charm on Sunday night, as none of these ladies walked away empty-handed.

Claire Foy and Tarji P. Henson opted for a high neck style while leading lady Emma Stone chose a sweetheart cut to complement her whimsical look.